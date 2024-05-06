Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe into alleged funding of AAP by extremist group

New Delhi, May 6 The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged funding of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by pro-Khalistan extremist group Sikhs For Justice.

CM Kejriwal is presently under judicial custody at Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The latest move came after the L-G received a complaint from Ashoo Mongia, the National General Secretary of the World Hindu Federation, alleging that AAP received a staggering amount of $16 million in funding from pro-Khalistan groups between 2014 and 2022 for facilitating the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

It has also been alleged that a clandestine meeting took place in 2014 between Arvind Kejriwal and pro-Khalistan groups at the Richmond Hill Gurdwara in New York.

“During the said meeting, Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from the Khalistani factions to AAP,” the L-G's letter to the Home Ministry read.

“In his communication, the complainant referred to the contents of a video, purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (founder of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice). The complainant also said that as per some posts on X (formerly Twitter), Munish Kumar Raizada, who used to be an AAP worker, shared a picture of the meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Sikh leaders that took place at the Richmond Hill Gurdwara in 2014," the letter read.

It has also been mentioned in the letter that Arvind Kejriwal wrote to former President Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar.

“In this context, a copy of a letter by Arvind Kejriwal addressed to a person named Iqbal Singh has been enclosed. The letter dated 27.01.2014 mentions that 'Our government is sympathetic to the issue and would take all necessary steps to ensure full justice'.

"It further mentions that the Delhi government has already recommended to the President the release of Bhullar and would be working on other issues, including the formation of an SIT, etc. The same was widely reported by the media. As per news reports of that time, Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for the release of Bhullar,” the L-G's letter read.

The L-G also said that the complainant requested a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations of funding of AAP by Sikhs for Justice.

“Since the allegations have been levelled against the Chief Minister and are related to alleged funding of a political party, amounting to millions of dollars, by a terrorist organisation already banned in India, the electronic evidence adduced by the complainant requires investigation, including forensic test,” the letter said, adding that the L-G has desired that the Home Ministry may consider referring the matter to the NIA for conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

