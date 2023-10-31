Delhi L-G takes action on industrial rehabilitation, visits areas of Narela, Bhorgarh, Bawana

New Delhi, Oct 31 In response to concerns regarding the non-operationalisation of industrial rehabilitation sites, primarily in north-west Delhi, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena, has taken prompt action.

Following a meeting on October 13, 2023, where he reviewed the situation, Saxena on Monday personally visited the industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana to assess the prevailing conditions.

His visit revealed a dire lack of basic infrastructure required for industrial operations.

Appalled by the state-of-affairs and the absence of essential infrastructure for industries to function, the L-G directed the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and other relevant agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), to make the necessary improvements to create a conducive environment for businesses.

Saxena expressed his displeasure that no upgrades had been made in the Bhorgarh Industrial area of north Delhi for the past decade, and only a small number of units were operational out of the 3,917 plots allocated in the area.

He also expressed shock at the situation that had remained static for 26 years since the Supreme Court's 1996 order for the relocation of industries to designated areas, with even basic amenities in disarray.

The industrial areas suffered from choked drains, poorly maintained infrastructure and the absence of essential services such as streetlights.

The L-G raised concerns about attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) when domestic industries relocating to the area were unable to resume operations.

Saxena also directed the private power distribution company to address issues like hanging wires, particularly in the Narela industrial area.

The Association of Industry owners in Bawana brought to the L-G's attention several illegal structures in the area and violations of building bye-laws, highlighting the potential hazards in the case of accidents or fires.

During his inspection, Saxena set a deadline of November 15 for the concerned authorities, including the DDA and MCD, to address cleanliness, road repairs, sewerage work and power availability in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas.

He warned of strict action if the deadline is not adhered to and stressed on the need for comprehensive waterlogging prevention and maintenance of green belts in the area.

The L-G was accompanied by the MCD Commissioner, senior officials of DSIIDC, DDA, among others during his visit.

