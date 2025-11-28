Delhi L-G tells IPS probationers to use skills for public service

New Delhi, Nov 28 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Friday interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of the 2023 and 2024 batch and urged them to utilise their knowledge and skills for public service.

During the meeting, the L-G advised the probationers to focus on good governance and refrain from self-projection, said a statement issued by Raj Niwas.

In a message on X, the L-G said, "Interacted with young and energetic IPS probationers of the 2023 and 2024 batch, at Raj Niwas. They shared their insightful experience of training with specialised agencies across different states."

"Advised the officers in making to utilise their knowledge and skills for good governance, while upholding the core values of honesty, sincerity and dedication," said L-G Saxena.

"Also cautioned them against self-projection and deviating from the primary goal of public service. I wish them a bright and successful career ahead," he said on X.

The interaction at Raj Niwas came a day after P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said at the Plenary Session of UPSC's Shatabdi Sammelan Programme that expectations from current civil servants have now transitioned from incremental improvement to accelerated transformation.

He said that civil services stand at the heart of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. He highlighted that officers must think across domains, operate across sectors, and anchor their work in humility, integrity and purpose.

Mishra said that the emergence of technology, urbanisation, climate challenges, and frequent disasters has reshaped the responsibilities of civil servants, and today’s governance demands collaboration more than hierarchy.

He said over the years, expectations have shifted from process compliance to outcome delivery, from incremental improvement to accelerated transformation, from siloed government departments to interoperable digital infrastructure, and from a state that delivers to citizens to a State that partners with citizens through Jan Bhagidari.

Mishra said that India stands at an inflexion point in its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

He emphasised that the decades leading to Viksit Bharat must be guided by three principles: Repurposing civil services for a developmental, service‑oriented state; reimagining selection to identify deeply capable individuals and building a lifelong learning state.

He underscored that the shift in expectation from civil servants is visible across sectors such as digital payments, social protection, health, infrastructure, logistics, skilling, taxation, urban governance, and rural development, and is now extending into frontier areas where India seeks global leadership, including quantum technologies, space innovation, and the blue and green economies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor