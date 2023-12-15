Delhi L-G turns down Atishi's proposal against Chief Secy, Div Com in Bamnoli land acquisition case

New Delhi, Dec 15 Delhi L-G V.K Saxena has turned down the Vigilance Minister Atishi’s proposal on file, for reviewing his earlier stand with regards to charges made by her in a ‘Preliminary Report’ against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar in Bamnoli land acquisition matter.

Atishi had shared the preliminary report on November 14 this year.

According to Raj Bhawan officials, the L-G has noted that the resubmitted file was nothing but "re-spinning of theories" by the Minister and there were no new facts presented to buttress her illogical arguments.

The L-G noted that it appears that the entire exercise or intention for resubmission of the file was only an attempt to mislead the general public and the courts from the core issue for reasons best known to the Minister.

The L-G, disposing the earlier file on November 19, containing the preliminary report submitted by Atishi and forwarded to him by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in a reasoned order held that the report submitted by her was "half baked, incorrect, based on preconceived assumptions and presumptions, malafide" and, therefore, held the role of the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner above board in the aforesaid matter.

Saxena had accordingly turned down the proposal to remove them from their posts and order any further inquiry, saying that an inquiry was already underway by the CBI and any such step as suggested by the Minister and the CM would hamper the ongoing investigation instead of facilitating it.

Atishi had resent the proposal to “review his position on the preliminary report” on November 22.

The L-G, considering the fact that the matter of allegations made by the AAP government and its Ministers were under consideration by the Delhi High Court in a plea of defamation made by the Chief Secretary, waited for the verdict and thereafter disposed the file on December 13.

The matter of extension of services of the Chief Secretary was also pending in the Supreme Court, and a decision either way by the L-G on the file resubmitted by Atishi and Chief Minister Kejriwal, would have been prejudicial, the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor