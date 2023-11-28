Delhi L-G urges RERA to reconsider recent order on sale deed registrations

New Delhi, Nov 28 Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has raised concerns about the difficulties being faced by the public in Delhi following the recent order of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), NCTD, dated September 19, regarding the registration of sale deeds for properties being sold and bought.

He has received numerous representations and complaints from public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, and Municipal Councillors, as well as Civil Society Organisations and the general public.

In response to these concerns, the L-G convened a meeting on Tuesday with the Chairman and members of RERA, NCTD, along with the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner at Raj Niwas.

The discussions centred around the challenges and hardships being faced by Delhi residents due to the recent order.

During the meeting, the L-G urged RERA to reconsider the order in light of the difficulties and harassment experienced by the people of Delhi.

