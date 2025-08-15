Delhi L-G VK Saxena asks people to serve nation with greater commitment

New Delhi, Aug 15 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday hoisted the National Flag at Raj Niwas on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day and exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater commitment.

L-G Saxena remembered the martyrs and the countless heroes of India's freedom struggle and said, "It is because of their supreme sacrifices that our generation has been living freely and peacefully."

He also honoured veteran freedom fighter R. Madavan at the Raj Niwas. A ceremonial police contingent presented the National Salute.

While extending wishes to all, especially residents of Delhi, on the occasion of Independence Day, L-G Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment.

Earlier, L-G Saxena took part in a Tiranga Concert as part of I-Day celebrations.

In a post on X, the L-G said, "Joined Minister for Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, at the 'Tiranga Concert' ahead of the Independence Day 2025."

The L-G said, "The patriotic fervour, enthusiasm and energy of the participants and the audience, soaking in the spirit of #HarGharTiranga, was simply electrifying."

"Urged our youths to cherish the hard-earned Independence, contribute to making India self-reliant and carry the spirit of nationalism to every heart and home through our Tiranga," he said in his post.

On the eve of Independence Day, the L-G launched the celebrations with the hoisting of the Tricolour at his official residence in north Delhi.

In a message on X, the L-G wrote, "Today, the Independence Day celebrations began by hoisting the tricolour at Raj Niwas. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it successful by hoisting the tricolour, a symbol of national unity and pride, at their homes."

