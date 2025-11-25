Delhi L-G witnesses DDA's hot air balloon trial on Yamuna bank

New Delhi, Nov 25 Delhi Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena on Tuesday joined DDA officials in witnessing the successful trial of the city's first-ever hot air balloon ride at Baansera on the bank of the Yamuna, an official said.

This initiative by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) promises to introduce a new dimension to Delhi’s skyline and strengthen the city’s eco-tourism and adventure sports offerings, said the official in a statement.

Conceptualised and implemented under the direct supervision of the L-G, who has been consistently guiding DDA in creating new recreational spaces for the public and driving extensive rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains, this project underscores DDA’s commitment to enhancing sustainable tourism and enriching public recreational experiences, said the statement.

The DDA will introduce tethered hot air balloon rides at four locations: Baansera, Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex, and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, it said.

“Following the successful trial at Baansera, public operations are expected to commence shortly. Once launched, these rides will offer residents and visitors a unique aerial view of Delhi’s natural landscape, riverfront, and cityscape, significantly augmenting the city’s tourism potential,” said the official statement.

Tethered flights will be permitted for four hours daily. However, the DDA may extend it as per requirements, said the statement.

The peak season for ballooning in North India, spanning November to February, offers ideal weather conditions, and public rides are set to open soon, it said.

The DDA has extensively worked on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, and many projects are being developed on its bank, including Asita, which was once an encroached land and has now been converted into a green, beautiful landscape, said the statement.

Besides, it has developed Baansera Bamboo Park at Sarai Kale Khan, which was once a C&D waste dumping site. It has now transformed into a bamboo-themed park with over 30,000 bamboos, three water bodies and a musical fountain, it said.

The Yamuna Sports Complex, located at Surajmal Vihar, is the biggest sports complex developed by DDA, and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex was developed for the Commonwealth Games, which was held in the year 2010 in the National Capital, said the statement, highlighting it as a key venue for hot air balloon rides.

