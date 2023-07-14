Delhi: Lance Naik nabbed for killing man in Haryana

New Delhi, July 14 A 28-year-old Indian Army’s lance naik was arrested for allegedly killing the brother-in-law of his elder brother in Haryana, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

According to police, the accused identified as Parveen alias Dhila (28), a resident of district Rohtak, Haryana, suspected that his brother's wife was wanting to kill him.

Specific inputs was received on Wednesday that an accused, who was involved in a brutal murder case of district Sonipat, Haryana, would be coming to near Bus Terminal Sultan Puri following which a trap was laid and Parveen was apprehended.

On sustained interrogation, Parveen disclosed that he is a Lance Nayak and joined Indian Army 19 Raj Rifle in 2012.

“On 21/22 November, 2022 when he was posted in his unit at Bikaner, his elder brother Pardeep Hooda, who was in Delhi Police and posted in Special Cell was shot dead by someone. Thereafter, in January this year, he was transferred from Bikaner to Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, so that he could take care of his family,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh.

In April, he went to his house on 20 days leave and thereafter did not join back. “Parveen also revealed that in the intervening night of April 14 and 15 , he along with his friend Jitender had murdered his brother-in-law Rohit by shooting him at his home in Sonipat,” said the DCP.

