Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2023 07:17 PM 2023-04-01T19:17:34+5:30 2023-04-01T19:20:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], April 1 : A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's ...
New Delhi [India], April 1 : A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police.
The victim has been identified as Virender Kumar.
The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.
The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app