Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

New Delhi [India], April 1 : A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Virender Kumar.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles.

Further details are awaited.

