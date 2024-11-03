Delhi lawyers to observe strike tomorrow against attack on Ghaziabad advocate

New Delhi, Nov 3 Lawyers under the banner of Bar Associations of Delhi will abstain from work on Monday to show solidarity with a Ghaziabad advocate who was allegedly attacked by police on the court premises, said a statement on Sunday.

“A crucial and emergent meeting of the Coordination Committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held on Sunday. It was unanimously resolved and decided that lawyers will abstain from work on November 4, in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of the district judge,” said a statement issued on behalf of Atul Kumar Sharma, Honorary Secretary, Delhi Bar Association, and General Secretary Coordination Committee of all District Bar Association of Delhi.

“This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability,” said the statement.

“We urge all lawyers to participate in abstain from work to show solidarity with the affected lawyer and to protest against police brutality on the direction of the District Judge.”

Violence had erupted in the Ghaziabad district court complex on October 29 as agitating lawyers allegedly clashed with police who were called in by the District Judge to control the advocates’ flash protest purportedly triggered by unruly developments during the hearing of a case.

Videos of policemen carrying chairs in a courtroom and canes were circulated on social media.

The violence resulted in damage to a police post on the District and Sessions Court complex in the Raj Nagar area.

In view of the lawyers’ protest, the police formed a security ring around the court of the District judge.

A representative of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh said the Ghaziabad incident was the second such case of police high-handedness in two years.

Earlier in 2023, lawyers in Hapur were lathi-charged while they were protesting against the filing of a case against a woman colleague and her father over an argument with some policemen near Ghaziabad.

