Delhi LG approves creation of 571 posts to strengthen IT cadre of govt departments

New Delhi, Oct 17 Delhi LG V.K. Saxena on Monday approved creation of 571 posts to strengthen and restructure the existing Information Technology cadre for all departments of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

These include 263 posts in the Generic Category, 171 in the Specialised Category, and 137 posts for Data Entry Operators.

The LG while approving the proposal, also issued directions for creating posts in future, whenever, there is any requirement of IT cadre posts in any Department.

A High-Level Committee which was formed in September last year under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, GAD, to study the existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre had created a sub-committee to do the same.

The sub-committee after an extensive study, had prepared a Report on IT cadre and its restructuring and submitted it to the High-Level Committee in October last year.

