Delhi LG directs police to probe Sandeep Dikshit’s surveillance allegations, seeks report in three days

New Delhi, Dec 28 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the city’s police commissioner to investigate surveillance allegations made by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and submit a comprehensive report within three days.

Dikshit, a former Member of Parliament and a proposed candidate for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, has accused Intelligence personnel from the Punjab government of repeatedly visiting his residence and parking their vehicles outside his home.

“This pertains to a representation received from Sandeep Dikshit, former MP and candidate of the Indian National Congress for the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections, 2025. He has raised serious concerns regarding Intelligence personnel from the Punjab government allegedly visiting his residence and parking their vehicles outside his house,” the LG’s office stated in an official release.

Dikshit further claimed that these actions were being orchestrated at the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He suggested that this could be an attempt to intimidate and discourage him from participating in the electoral process.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the LG emphasised the importance of ensuring a fair democratic environment, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.

"The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has noted the gravity of the allegations. Given the impending Vidhan Sabha elections, it is essential that potential candidates are not subjected to any form of intimidation or coercion that could hinder their participation in the democratic process," the statement further read.

The LG has directed the police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and submit a detailed report within three days to his office.

Sandeep Dikshit has been fielded against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections likely to be held early next year. He had met Delhi LG Saxena on Thursday.

The Congress leader had also appealed to the Delhi LG to order the registration of a cheating case against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi over the ‘fraudulent scheme’ of ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’.

