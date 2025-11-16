Delhi LG highlights DDA’s move to offer Movable Basketball Hoops for visitors at Asita, Mehrauli Park

New Delhi, Nov 16 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday shared information about the DDA’s initiative to introduce some sports and recreation activities, including Movable Basketball Hoops, at its greens along the Yamuna and in Mehrauli.

“A few days back, we had decided to introduce some sporting zing to our popular recreational parks. Today, Asita, Baansera and Mehrauli Archaeological Park got their Movable Basketball Hoops, with a set of balls,” said LG Saxena in a post on X.

“It’s heartening that enthusiasts have already started using the facility. I urge visitors to not only enjoy the pristine ambience of these parks, but also take a shot at Alley-oop, Free Throw and Airball,” he said.

The DDA described it as another step forward towards making recreation and fitness more accessible to the people of Delhi.

Earlier, the DDA announced plans to offer people of Delhi a chance to enjoy Delhi’s natural beauty while riding in a hot air balloon.

The DDA also initiated the process for shortlisting an agency for this project to promote eco-tourism, recreational activities and a unique Aerial perspective of the National Capital and its landscape.

The entire concept was visualised under the guidance and supervision of LG Saxena.

The locations where the hot air balloon project will be implemented are the Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex and along the Yamuna bank at Asita and Baansera, said a DDA statement.

The work has been assigned for three years, extendable up to a maximum period of nine years. The agency will be provided 3600 sqm (60X60 m) space at each site for the operation of the Hot Air Balloons.

Each day, four hours of flying time will be allowed. However, DDA may extend it as per requirements.

The private firm would operate the Balloon rides on a revenue-sharing model, and the pricing would be decided with the approval of DDA. To ensure transparency and proper record keeping, all proceeds from ticketing will be credited to DDA’s account, said the statement.

DDA has extensively worked on the Rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, and many projects are being developed on its bank, including Asita, which was once an encroached land and has now been converted into a beautiful green landscape.

Besides, it has developed Baansera Bamboo Park at Sarai Kale Khan, which was once a construction waste dumping site. It has now transformed into a bamboo-themed park with over 30,000 bamboos, three water bodies and a musical fountain.

Yamuna Sports Complex, located at Surajmal Vihar, is the biggest sports complex developed by DDA, and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex was developed for the Commonwealth Games, which was held in 2010 in the National Capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor