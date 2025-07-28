Delhi LG issues order for starting Assembly’s Monsoon Session from Aug 4

New Delhi, July 28 The Delhi Assembly’s Monsoon Session shall begin on August 4 with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday issuing an order paving the way for the proceedings, an official said.

In his order, the LG said, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by Section 6(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (Central Act No.1 of 1992), I, hereby summon the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to meet at Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, on Monday, the August 4, 2025 at 2 p.m.”

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh to apprise him of the transformational initiatives currently underway at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

During the meeting, Gupta presented a comprehensive overview of the Assembly’s recent achievements and its forward-looking vision to evolve as a model institution of democratic governance.

The Speaker informed the Deputy Chairman that the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed ahead of the forthcoming Monsoon Session, which will significantly enhance the digitisation of legislative business and enable seamless digital access to House proceedings and legislative documents.

Gupta informed that, as part of the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s commitment to environmental sustainability, a 500 kW solar power plant has been installed on the Assembly premises and will soon be operational.

With this milestone, the Assembly is expected to transition entirely to renewable energy in the near future, establishing itself as a pioneering example of green legislative infrastructure in the country.

This initiative is designed to promote the integration of clean energy within government operations, while significantly reducing the Assembly’s carbon footprint and long-term energy costs.

The solar power push is in line with India’s national targets of meeting 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources and achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based generating capacity by the year 2030.

Additionally, the ongoing initiative to digitise the Assembly Library aims to modernise access to legislative records, archives, and research materials for members and staff alike. In a visionary move to celebrate and preserve the institution’s historical and architectural legacy, plans are also in motion to develop the Delhi Assembly complex into a heritage site of national importance, the Speaker informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor