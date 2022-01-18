Delhi LG lauds measures taken by police to ensure women's safety

New Delhi, Jan 18 Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday lauded measures taken by the Delhi Police to prevent crime against women through its projects like 'Safe City', 'Abhaya' and 'Sashakti' programe.

Baijal was reviewing the status of measures taken to tackle "Crime against women" with Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana and Additional Chief Secretary Praveen Kumar Gupta along with other senior officials on Monday.

"Appreciated various measures taken by Delhi police to prevent crime against women including SAFE CITY project, Project ABHAYA and SASHAKTI program of imparting self defence training & awareness initiatives like Nazuk and Nirbhik," he tweeted.

"Emphasis was laid on timely completion of investigation of cases pertaining to crime against women and children and enhancing the conviction rate to create exemplary and deterrent effect of law," it added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in September, last year, the rate of crime, occurring per 1,00,000 population, against women last year is 129.1, making Delhi the most unsafe city for women.

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year.

