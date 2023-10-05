Delhi LG orders release of overdue wages for 281 contractual workers in social welfare homes

New Delhi, Oct 5 Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has granted relief to 281 contractual workers employed in Delhi government-run social welfare homes who have been struggling with financial hardships due to unpaid wages extending over five months.

These workers provide essential daily care to intellectually impaired residents of Asha Kiran, Asha Deep, and Asha Jyoti Homes, which fall under the Social Welfare Department. The relief covers a range of positions, including 221 house aunties/caregivers, 17 nurses (GNM), 34 nurses (ANM), one cook, five kitchen helpers, one LDC (Lower Division Clerk), and two Peons.

Saxena approved the proposal for wage release, encompassing the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, saying that these workers had been awaiting their wages since April 2023.

The disbursement of wages to these contractual staff had been delayed due to legal challenges.

Some of the workers had contested the Social Welfare Department's proposal to shift their employment status from contractual to outsourced basis, leading to cases in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and Delhi High Court.

Considering the possibility of prolonged legal proceedings and recognising the exacerbated financial hardship faced by these workers, the LG agreed to the proposal which was endorsed by the Chief Secretary.

Earlier in March, the LG Secretariat scrutinised a proposal seeking ex-post facto approval for contractual engagement since 2010 and the change of employment mode to outsourced basis for staff in Asha Kiran, Asha Deep Homes, and others. It was observed that the department's proposal to alter the nature of employment might be in conflict with orders from the CAT and high court, potentially leading to contempt petitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor