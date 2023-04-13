Delhi LG visits Qutabgarh village, reiterates making it a model village

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited Qutabgarh village in North West Delhi on Thursday and directed concerned officials to undertake all possible steps to develop it into a model village, said a release issued by the LG's office.

According to the statement, the LG, during the onsite inspection, directed concerned officials to undertake all possible steps to develop Qutabgarh into a model village, while adhering to the stipulated time frame. He said once Qutabgarh is developed into the first model village, the same model of development will be replicated in other villages, reads the statement.

He distributed 2000 guava and grape saplings (1000 saplings each) to the villagers, with an aim to promote the cultivation of grapes and guava in the area and strengthen the farmers financially, the release added.

"On this occasion, the LG also visited a local city forest developed by the Forest Department and planted Guava saplings there. Member of Parliament (North-West Delhi), Hans Raj Hans, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, Principal Secretaries of the Environment & Forest Department, GNCTD, I&FC, GNCTD, Commissioner, MCD and senior officials of DDA and other stakeholder agencies were present on the occasion", reads the statement.

Addressing the villagers, the LG said that with the participation of the local farmers, Qutabgarh could develop into a major producer of Guava, which is at present coming to Delhi from neighbouring states including Rajasthan. Similarly, the plantation of Grapes in Delhi also aimed at enhancing the diversity of flora in Delhi.

The LG also added that the local production of Guava and Grapes would make the farmers financially self-sustainable, while also increasing the crop area in Delhi. The farmers will be trained in Grape cultivation at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, LG said, "The Forest Department has also planted 600 saplings of various flower and fruit-bearing trees including Jacaranda, Gulmohar, Gudhal, Guavas, etc. This City Forest is also witnessing various other development works like a walking track of 1 km, the widening and deepening of the pond, the installation of bamboo huts and the construction of toilets and other public amenities. This development will promote eco-tourism in the village and also support sustainable and healthy living among the villagers."

LG also visited a private plantation site where the villagers planted guava saplings on their own. The LG was informed that the villagers have identified 6.5 bighas of land for guava plantation and more such land is being identified, the release said.

The release further added that hundreds of farmers who had assembled to welcome the LG, profusely thanked him for all the steps being taken under his guidance to develop Qutabgarh into a model village. The LG inspected an MCD dispensary in the village and directed officials to upgrade this into a polyclinic and make it operational at the earliest. The LG was informed that 3 specialized doctors have already been posted at the Dispensary recently and other necessary equipment and facilities will be put in place soon.

The villagers urged the LG to provide a wrestling facility for women in the village, which has produced a number of wrestlers and athletes in recent years. To this, the LG immediately directed DDA to identify a suitable space and make the necessary arrangements at the earliest, reads the statement.

The LG also visited the Mungeshpur drain site where the I&FC Department is working on desilting and beautification of the drain. A 200-meter walking track has already been built by the Department while bamboo saplings have also been planted along the drain, so as to give an aesthetic makeover and increase the green cover in the area.

The LG has also directed the DDA to develop 2 water bodies and 4 parks in the village and carry out the necessary maintenance works at an existing pond in the village.

According to the statement, this is the second time LG is visiting Qutabgarh village. Previously, he had visited on September 2, 2022, where he had distributed 1000 saplings of Sandalwood to 500 local farmers, in order to provide the city with a fragrant green cover.

The statement also added that around 10 initiatives have been in progress to develop Qutabgarh into a model village. Setting up a post office which will be first-of-its-kind in the village, new bus routes to strengthen local public transport, and MCD Dispensary being upgraded into a polyclinic are among many others which are under progress in the village, according to the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor