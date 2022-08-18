Delhi LG VK Saxena seeks accountability from Delhi CM Kejriwal for delayed permission in translocation of trees

In view of the unreasonable delay in the delivery of Delhi's important infrastructural projects, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him for the delay in granting permission of translocating trees.

VK Saxena wrote to CM Kejriwal regarding a number of important infrastructural projects in the city that are being held up for an unreasonable period of time in need of permission for translocating trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, GNCTD.

His letter read, "With a view to providing improved infrastructure and public facilities to the citizens of Delhi and transforming the National Capital into a world-class city, a number of important infrastructure projects are being undertaken in Delhi by different Departments and Agencies."

"However, several major projects have been held up for an unreasonable period of time for want of permission for translocating trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, GNCTD."

The letter further included details of the projects that are stuck in the pipeline, "Redevelopment of General Pool Accommodation at Sriniwaspuri/ Sarojini Nagar, Construction of Executive Enclave of Central Vista Project, Construction of Residential Quarters for Central Industrial Security Force, Corridors of Delhi MRTS Phase IV, Dwarka Expressway, EMU at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and more."

Section 9(3) of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 mandates that the Tree Officer shall give his decision within sixty days from the date of receipt of the application seeking permission to fell, cut, remove or dispose of a tree.

"It has been brought to my notice that a significant number of applications seeking permission for tree felling under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 are pending with the Department for varying periods of time beyond sixty days. In some cases, the pendency is exceeding more than a year. Invariably in all such cases, no reason has been communicated by the Department for withholding the permission indefinitely in violation of the time period laid down for disposal of such applications under the Act," the letter read.

LK Saxena demanded fixing the accountability, the machinery sees wastage of public funds due to the overrun of the projects due to the unwarranted delays in the disposal of applications regarding permission for tree cutting. "Further pendency in the completion of the projects is also delaying the provision of much-required public utilities and services to the citizens of Delhi," the letter read.

( With inputs from ANI )

