Delhi LG VK Saxena Suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Dr RN Das With Immediate Effect

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday, May 29, suspended minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Dr RN Das with immediate effect.

News Alert ! Delhi Lt Governor suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's OSD Dr. R N Das with immediate effect: Order. pic.twitter.com/CLG2sCjcBH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2024