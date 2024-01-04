Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal to Address Press Conference Today On ED Summons

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to address a press conference at noon today, January 4, regarding the ED summons to him in the liquor policy case. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, quoting sources, stated on Wednesday evening that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest Delhi CM.

Kejriwal, on Wednesday, declined to appear before the ED for the third time, asserting that the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the central agency cannot withstand the test of law, equity, or justice. He argued that the ED's "obstinacy" amounts to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner.

The ED is currently examining Kejriwal's five-page reply sent to them on January 3. According to news agency PTI, the central agency may issue its fourth summons to the AAP convener under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kejriwal was summoned to appear on November 2 and December 21 in 2023, and subsequently on January 3 this year.