Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case: Supreme Court Fixes June 26 for Hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against High Court’s Stay Order on Bail

The Supreme Court on Monday, June 24, fixed June 26 for hearing Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi Liquor excise policy scam case.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the high court's order on the issue to be pronounced. Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order.

No SC Relief for Arvind Kejriwal

Supreme Court posts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for June 26 against the High Court order staying the bail granted to him by the trial court in the Delhi excise policy case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/R3g7O50LLR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

ASG SV Raju, appearing for the probe agency, opposed Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea and said the high court is about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application.

The AAP national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the Delhi High Court not granted the federal anti-money laundering agency the interim stay relief.