Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday brought former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy, to the Rouse Avenue Court, at the end of his 5-day custody.

Manish Sisodia had on Friday filed bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court after the SC refused to intervene in the matter.

Special Judge MK Nagpal is to hear his bail plea.

Teams of Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed outside the CBI headquarters earlier in the morning today as the agency geared up to produce Sisodia before the court.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers had also reached the area and protested. They also shouted slogans against arrest of former Delhi deputy CM.

More details on the Court's hearing are awaited.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition.

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, while sending Sisodia to CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the accused in the liquor policy case, during the remand period, be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage be preserved by the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

