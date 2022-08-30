Delhi Liquor Policy scam: CBI to examine Manish Sisodia's bank locker at 11 am today

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Monday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing him in the alleged irregularities in the excise policy in the national capital, would be checking his bank locker on Tuesday. He said the agency sleuths were welcome but they would not find anything in the locker. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to examine his bank locker on Tuesday.Sisodia on Monday said that on Tuesday, the probe agency will visit the branch of his bank to examine his account details and locker.The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR.

The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will."Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender," read the FIR

