Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Court Refuses To Stay Proceedings Against CM Arvind Kejriwal For Skipping ED Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has drawn attention recently due to his absence from questioning sessions despite multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding an alleged liquor scam case. The Magistrate's Court of Rouse Avenue Court directed him to appear on March 16 following a second complaint filed by the ED. Kejriwal challenged this order, but the Sessions Court has declined to suspend the summons issued by the ED.

The ED alleges that AAP leaders received a total bribe of Rs 100 crore related to the Excise Duty Policy 2021-22, which was implemented in November 2021 but subsequently scrapped following recommendations from Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities. One of the charge sheets filed by the ED claimed that Kejriwal orchestrated the liquor policy. Consequently, he has been repeatedly summoned for investigation.

In response, Kejriwal has accused the authorities of pursuing political motives and attempting to isolate him from the India Alliance. Despite his claims, the court has upheld the summons, necessitating Kejriwal's appearance for further questioning.