Delhi: Live Cockroach Measuring 3 cm Removed From 23-Year-Old Man’s Intestine

A live cockroach measuring 3 centimeters was successfully extracted from the small intestine of a 23-year-old man at a private hospital, officials reported on Friday. The 10-minute procedure utilized advanced endoscopic techniques and was performed at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and difficulty digesting food for several days, said Dr. Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology, who led the medical team. An Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy revealed a live cockroach lodged in the small intestine, Vatsya added. Using a specialized dual-channel endoscope—one for air and water infusion and the other for suction—the team successfully removed the insect. Dr. Vatsya warned that such cases could be life-threatening if not treated promptly, emphasizing the importance of their swift response in performing the endoscopy.

The patient might have swallowed the cockroach while eating or it could have entered his mouth while he was sleeping, he said. Delayed intervention could have led to severe complications, including infectious disorders.