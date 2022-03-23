Delhi logs 132 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 132 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with the case positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, said the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 490.

As many as 130 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 18,37,497.

No patient lost his life in the last 24 hours, therefore the death toll in the city remain 26,148.

According to the bulletin, 32,880 samples were collected during this period out of which 26,025 RTPCR and 6,855 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

A total of 3,71,76,637 samples have been tested so far.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccines are concerned, 80,757 beneficiaries were jabbed in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative doses to 3,20,63,744.

The city has 3,065 containment zones, according to the bulletin.

With 1,778 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in India declined further to 23,087 said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

