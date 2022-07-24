Delhi logs 729 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 729 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, nine infections lesser than yesterday, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Sunday.

The city had logged 738 new cases yesterday.

The active cases in the city stand at 2,696.

The case positivity rate is currently 5.57 per cent which was 5.04 per cent yesterday.

According to the bulletin, 520 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the pandemic began to 19,19,495.

Two patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll rose to 26,301.

As many as 13,097 COVID samples were tested in the city.

Under the vaccination drive, 41,794 beneficiaries were administered the COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered till date in the city rose to 3,56,44,308.

Meanwhile, with a slight drop, India reported 20,279 new cases of COVID-19 after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

India on Saturday reported 21,411 new COVID cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Health Ministry, 87.25 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far.

With the current rate of COVID-19 active cases at 0.35 per cent, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,52,200, while its daily positivity rate currently and weekly positivity rate stands at 5.29 per cent and 4.46 per cent, respectively.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

( With inputs from ANI )

