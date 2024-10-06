Delhi-London Air India Flight Diverted to Copenhagen Due to Medical Emergency

An Air India flight bound for London from Delhi had to make an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, an airline official confirmed.

Upon landing in Denmark, a male passenger who had fallen ill was swiftly de-planed and transferred to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care. The flight later resumed its journey to London.

'Our team in Copenhagen worked diligently to ensure minimal disruption for passengers due to the unexpected detour,' the airline official stated.

Air India confirm on social media site, x, said Air India flight 111 has been diverted to Copenhagen (CPH) due to a medical emergency. "Hi, AI 111 has been diverted to CPH due to a medical emergency. Once we receive clearance from the local authorities, the flight will proceed to its destination. Rest assured, the safety of our passengers is our priority & we appreciate your kind understanding in this matter," AI added.