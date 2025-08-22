Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out in Paint Factory in Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, Six Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Delhi: Massive fire erupted in paint manufacturing factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar Industrial Area on Thursday August 21 night. Following which thick layer of black smoke was spread in surrounding area. This incident occurred at 11:15 pm. Fortunately, as of now no casualties has been reported.

According to IANS more than six fire engines rushed to the spot. Fire brigade teams are currently engaged in relief and rescue operations. According to IANS reports large quantities of chemicals stored inside might have fueled the blaze.

Earlier on August 18, Monday fire broke out on the second floor of Mahajan Electronics in Raja Garden, West Delhi. In this incident four people died, and one was injured. The victims reportedly included two men and two women. They fell unconscious after inhaling smoke.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said five people were trapped inside when the fire started. All were rescued and taken to hospitals. Four of them died while one remains under treatment.