Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out On Pankha Road After Multi-Vehicle Collision (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out on the Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area of Delhi on Thursday morning, June 4, after multiple vehicles collided with each other. The accident occurred at around 5 am after a chain of collisions involving a car, an RTV and a mini-bus. The road accident took place when a cow suddenly came between the road and a vehicle. To avoid a mishap, the vehicle took left and collided with a divider, subsequently being struck by another vehicle from behind. A bike carrying cash caught fire and exploded, leading to fire that engulfed the bus.

After receiving the distress call, the Delhi Fire Department rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze at around 5.30 am. Vehicles involved in the mishap were completely destroyed in fire. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Visuals from Spot

#WATCH | Delhi | Operation is underway to douse the fire which broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area today. There were no casualties in the incident.



Video source: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/OEIpjbBsha — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

Rajesh, brother of the man driving the vehicle, said, "The accident occurred around 5 AM when cows suddenly came onto the road. In an attempt to avoid them, the vehicle swerved left, hit the divider, and was subsequently struck by another vehicle."

"A bike carrying cash exploded, triggering the fire that engulfed the bus. The fire department responded to the call at 5:30 AM and brought the blaze under control. All vehicles were completely destroyed, but fortunately, no injuries were reported as the driver managed to escape in time," he further said.