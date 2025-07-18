Delhi: Major Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory in Sonia Vihar, No Casualties Reported Yet

A Significant fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sabhapur area under the jurisdiction of Sonia Vihar Police Station in Delhi. This incident took place on Friday evening. Following the fire accident fire tenders from both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been deployed.

Fire department is trying to douse off the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. As of now no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.