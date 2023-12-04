Delhi man arrested for shooting at father-in-law over financial feud

New Delhi, Dec 4 Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, who had opened fire on his father-in-law over a monetary dispute, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Vikash alias Vicky a.k.a Jony, a resident of Nangloi, who has also been found previously involved in four criminal cases, including murder and Excise Act violation.

According to police, in the intervening night of November 26-27, an incident of firing in the area of Jai Vihar was reported at Najafgarh police station.

“A police team reached the spot of the incident and an empty cartridge was recovered from the spot. The complainant alleged that his son-in-law had fired on him with intention to kill him due to a dispute over the money,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the house of Vikash and he was apprehended from Adhyapak Colony, Nangloi.

“During further investigation, one country-made pistol and one live cartridge was recovered,” the DCP added.

