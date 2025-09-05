Delhi : Man Arrested for Stealing 1 Kg gold Bar from Fiancee To Buy Plot

Delhi: A shocking case of crime has come to light where a jeweller has been arrested for allegedly stealing 1 kg gold bar from his fiancée and replacing it with fake one. Woman has lodged complaint against a 30-year-old man Nitesh Verma calming her fiance.

According to TOI reports, accused Nitesh is the residence of Kirshna Nagar, east Delhi, exchanged a orginal gold bar which victim gave him for safekeeping with fake and also stole several gold and silver items shortly after engagement ceremony.

After confrontation accused admitted the crime and promised to repay, but went missing. On July 29, complaint filed a complaint and Police arrested Nitesh in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, for stealing a gold bar from a woman's home and replacing it with a fake, according to DCP (central) Nidhin Valsan. Nitesh confessed to cutting the gold into smaller pieces and selling them. Accused stated he used the funds to purchase a Rs 42 lakh plot in Dehradun and gave Rs 70-80 lakh to his parents, who allegedly invested in plots in Dehradun and Delhi and spent on luxury hotels in Mussoorie and Kerala