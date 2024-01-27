Delhi: Man attacked with knife & shot at; accused on the run

New Delhi, Jan 27 A man in Delhi was attacked with a knife and then shot at by four persons with whom he had been drinking liquor, an official said on Saturday.

The incident that happened in the north-east Delhi area on Friday was captured on a CCTV camera.

The injured person has been identified as Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Shastri Park area. In his statement to the police, he accused Bilal, Saud, Firoj, and Salim, of attacking him.

The CCTV footage captured a tumultuous scene as the bustling alley rapidly clears out, with locals hastily evacuating.

Following Ahmed's collapse in front of a grocery store, the shopkeeper geared up to shut down.

Soon after, one of the assailants made a quick escape on a scooty, while the rest pursued on foot, leaving Ahmed lying on the ground.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. near Buland Masjid.

"We had received a call regarding the firing incident at Shastri Park police station, after which a police team rushed to the spot. Ahmed was found injured, and he was rushed to JPC Hospital and from there referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital for better treatment," said a police officer.

"Ahmed told police that Bilal, Saud, Firoj, and Salim assaulted him with a knife, with Bilal subsequently shooting and causing injury. They also inflicted multiple stab wounds before making a hasty escape from the scene," said the official, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the four accused, who are on the run.

