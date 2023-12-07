Delhi man carries acid attack on 17-year-old injured, drinks it too and succumbs

New Delhi, Dec 7 A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by a man in central Delhi, as he sought to coerce her mother into withdrawing a rape case filed against him, police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Prem Singh, 54 not only poured acid on the girl but also consumed some of it himself.

He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

According to police, on Thursday, the police received a PCR call regarding an acid attack.

Upon reaching the spot, a police team found that the injured victim and the alleged perpetrator had already been taken to RML Hospital by PCR.

"The Investigating Officer promptly arrived at RML Hospital and identified the injured as a 17-year-old minor, and the alleged assailant as Prem Singh both receiving treatment in the RML Emergency ward," a senior police official said.

The victim, also the complainant, disclosed that her mother had previously filed a rape case against Singh, their neighbour, and he was on interim bail, granted on November 29, for a family-related event.

According to the complainant, on Thursday morning, Singh allegedly threatened her to withdraw the rape case filed by her mother against him. When she refused, Singh purportedly poured acid on her.

He also consumed some of the acid himself.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Anand Parbat police station," said a senior police official.

"Prem Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at RML Hospital. The victim, having sustained minor injuries, has been discharged from the hospital following medical attention," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor