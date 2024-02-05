Delhi man crashes car into police booth near Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Feb 5 A man in an inebriated condition crashed his car into an integrated police booth near Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and then collided with an electricity pole which subsequently fell on the booth.

The Incident occurred on February 1, said officials.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, constable Ramveer Singh posted at Parliament Street police station was on patrolling duty from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. when around 6:30 a.m. on February 1, while patrolling near Jantar Mantar on Tolstoy Road, he observed a car coming from Tolstoy Road Janpath, driven recklessly at a high speed, hitting the footpath, a pole and the Delhi Police Integrated Booth.

The impact caused the footpath to break, the electricity pole to collapse, and part of the integrated booth was damaged.

“Witnessing this, I shouted. After that, I removed the car driver, identified as Nikhil Sood, a resident of Palam Village, under the influence of alcohol, from the vehicle. I obtained details about the Honda city car and its registration number,” read the FIR.

Singh also said in the FIR that he immediately informed the Duty Officer at the police station through the telephone, who arrived at the scene and recorded his statement.

“The Duty Officer subsequently proceeded to the location with the Sub-Inspector where they found a car in an accident state. Sood was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. However, he refused to provide a blood sample,” read the FIR.

Subsequently, the car driver was brought to the police station, and a breath test was conducted using an alcoholmeter, revealing a result of Bac 105 mg.

“Based on the above statement, medical examination report (MLC), and the alcoholmeter breath test, an offence under Section 279 (rash driving) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act was identified,” said a senior police official.

