Delhi: Man Dies of Electrocution After Rainwater Enters Home in Kirari, FIR Registered

A 40-year-old man died from electrocution after rainwater entered his residence in Kirari's Prem Nagar area on August 22, police said.

The incident occurred when the rainwater caused an electrical short circuit in the house, leading to the tragic accident.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Section 106 BNS at the Prem Nagar police station. Authorities stated that a detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway.

