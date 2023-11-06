Delhi: Man found dead near car, police probing all angles

New Delhi, Nov 6 A 31-year-old armed man was found dead near his car under mysterious circumstances in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ankit, a resident of village Goyla.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that around 1 p.m., information about a person lying dead near a car was received from Dwarka Sector-8 area of Dwarka South police station.

"During enquiry, one person was found dead with a pistol near his car. He was identified as Ankit," he said.

"The forensic experts have processed the crime scene. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are investigating from all angles. Inquest proceedings are being carried out," the DCP added.

