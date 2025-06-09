Delhi: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances Inside Car in Vikaspuri (VIDEO)

New Delhi (June 9, 2025): A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a car in West Delhi’s Vikas Puri area on Monday evening. According to the media reports, locals spotted the Maruti Celerio parked near PVR in Vikas Puri since Sunday evening. When the smell intensified on Monday, residents informed the police. A team from Vikas Puri police station arrived at the spot shortly after receiving the PCR call around 6.30 p.m.

Watch: A man's body was found inside a car in Delhi's Vikaspuri area. Police received the information around 6 PM. There were no visible injury marks on the body, making the cause of death unclear at this stage. Vikaspuri police have initiated an investigation and are working to… https://t.co/PwtFohNbvUpic.twitter.com/Yr3h3yn8ar — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

The car was reportedly found unlocked and the body showed no external injury marks. The deceased. The police have begun questioning the family members and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events. The cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report is received.