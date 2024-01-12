Delhi: Man found hanging near Vasant Square Mall

New Delhi, Jan 12 A 47-year-old man on Friday was found hanging in a forest area near the Vasant Square Mall here, an official said.

The police said they received a call regarding suicide by hanging at around 3.30 p.m., following which a team rushed to the spot.

The caller, Uttam Singh, a resident of Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, told the police team that his brother Vikas Kumar, who also resided in the same locality, was found hanging in a forest area near the Vasant Square Mall.

Vikas Kumar had been missing since Wednesday. A missing complaint /report was registered at a police station in this regard on Thursday.

"The police team inspected the spot and the deceased was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Mortuary," a senior police officer said, adding: "No foul play was suspected by any of the family members in Vikas Kumar's death."

