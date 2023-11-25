Delhi man gets himself shot at to frame lenders, arrested

New Delhi, Nov 25 A 43-year-old man, who got himself shot by his own nephew to implicate his lenders, was arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Friday at 6:13 a.m.,a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a firing incident at Tahirpur in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Sundar, a resident of New Seemapuri had sustained gun-shot injury on his right upper arm.

"A .315 bore empty shell was found at the spot. His nephew, Himanshu (19), was also present with him," said the official.

According to the victim and his nephew, they were feeding fish at the fish pond at Agriculture land, Tahirpur, when one person came and shot Sundar from behind after abusing him.

"Sundar was taken to GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During investigation, it was found that Sundar owed money to some persons and was trying to implicate them in the firing incident.

"On grilling, his nephew broke down and admitted to have shot at his uncle as per their conspiracy. He had planted an empty shell at the spot to make it look convincing. He had thrown the katta in the pond after firing. On his disclosure, a katta with an empty shell inside was recovered from the pond," said the DCP.

"Both Sundar and Himanshu have been arrested in the case. Legal action will be taken against them for trying to falsely implicate others in a criminal case," the DCP added.

