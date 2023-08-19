Delhi: Man held for stealing phones, transferring money using banking apps

New Delhi, Aug 19 Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stealing mobile phones from crowded places and then transferring money from them using banking applications.

The accused has been identified as Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishangarh village in South-West district, the police said, adding that he was previously found involved in seven cases.

According to the police, a complaint was received in which the complainant alleged thatsomeone had stolen his mobile phone from the Hauz Khas Metro station. After two days, when he got a new SIM card and a phone, he came to know that somebody had transferred Rs 4,49,477 from the four credit cards linked to the Paytm app installed on his stolen phone.

During investigation, the accused was identified after his location was zeroed down at Kishangarh.

“A raid was conducted which led to the arrest of Sachdeva. Five mobile phones were recovered from his possession," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

On interrogation, Sachdeva disclosed that he used to steal mobile phones from people in crowded places and used the same for transferring money using banking applications of the victims.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor