Delhi: Man hit with pistol butt, fired at; accused at large

New Delhi, Nov 20 A 23-year-old man sustained injuries after two men fired at him and hit him with a pistol butt here, an official said on Monday.

According to police, on Monday at around 2.30 a.m, when the victim Asad, a resident of Jama Masjid area, along with his friend was roaming in the street, two persons came to them and abused them.

"When he objected, the accused first argued indifferently and suddenly one of them fired a bullet. The accused also hit the complainant with butt of a pistol causing injuries on his head," said a senior police official.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot, however, the injured was already shifted to LNJP Hospital by PCR van.

"From the investigation conducted so far, it has surfaced that the complainant and accused are known to each other and have some previous dispute," said the official.

"One of the accused identified as Saad, has previous criminal involvement. Both the accused are absconding and teams are working to nab them," the official added.

