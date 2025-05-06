Delhi: Man Injured in Road Accident, Driver Suspected to Be Minor; Case Filed

A man was injured after being hit by a recklessly driven car, allegedly operated by a minor, on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The accident occurred around 10:20 PM on Monday when the vehicle, reportedly being driven at high speed, struck the pedestrian. "Verification of the driver is currently underway," the official added.

The injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to the police, the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, and the driver has been apprehended.

A senior police officer stated, “There is a strong possibility that the driver is underage. If confirmed, legal action will also be taken against his father, who is the registered owner of the vehicle”. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.