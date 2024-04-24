Delhi man jumps in Madipur drain after argument with wife, dies

New Delhi, April 24 A 42-year-old man in west Delhi committed suicide by jumping into the Madipur drain after an argument with his wife over his medication for epilepsy, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said that on Wednesday, a call was received at Khayla police station regarding a person who had jumped into the Madipur drain.

A police team that reached the spot called in private divers to assist in the search for the drowned individual, and he was found approximately 10 metres away from the location where he jumped.

"Based on the inquiry so far, it was revealed that Anil, who suffered from epilepsy, had not been taking his medication for several days," the DCP said, adding that Anil, following the argument with his wife about the medication, became upset and left the house around 9.15 a.m.

The body was shifted to Mortuary DDU for autopsy proceedings, the official said.

