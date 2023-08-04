Delhi: Man killed by friend for demanding sexual favours

New Delhi, Aug 4 A 32-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi by his friend, who was allegedly annoyed over his demanding sexual favours, a police official said on Thursday

The accused, identified as Shashank Singh, then packed the body of the deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, in a suitcase and dumped it in a main drain near Sector 14B, Dwarka, said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said that on July 10, a complainant came to the Ambedkar Nagar police station to report that his son, Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Dakshinpuri, had gone out on July 9, stating that he was going for a job interview but did not return.

A missing report was lodged, and on July 14, the complainant received a ransom phone call demanding Rs 20 lakh from an unknown number to release his son.

During the investigation, the police team thoroughly inquired with the complainant and his family members to find any clues about any previous animosity with anyone.

"Details of the missing person's friend circle were collected and analysed. Additionally, the team examined all possible technical clues and evidence. The mobile phone, through which the ransom call was received, was put under extensive surveillance. On July 17, another ransom call was received, and it was negotiated for Rs 15 lakh.

“As per the ransom demands, the police conducted raids at Palika Bazar, Connaught Place, Delhi, and GIP Mall Gurugram, which eventually revealed that the alleged persons were attempting to mislead the investigation. The numbers used for the ransom calls were traced to Bihar's Supaul, Bihar," the DCP said.

The police team then started working on reverse analysis of technical evidence. It was revealed that on July 9, Yogesh had bought a pizza from Plaza Mall, Sector 16, Dwarka, and he had paid the bill online. Therefore, based on the SMS of his online transactions, the team obtained his last CCTV footage at Plaza Mall, Dwarka, showing him getting out of a white-colored car with a young boy. He had been last seen eating pizza there.

"A trail was developed and thoroughly analysed. A marginal clue was discovered - a special mark and word at the fuel tank cap/lid of the car from which the victim Yogesh had been seen deboarding last. The police team analysed the CCTV footage in reverse route from Dwarka Sector 16 to New Ashok Nagar," the DCP said.

As per CCTV footage and other evidence, the boy, Shashank Singh, an MBA student, and resident of New Ashok Nagar, was questioned.

Upon interrogation, Singh revealed that he met Yogesh at a party in Delhi, after which they started meeting regularly. Yogesh was unemployed and used to meet Singh for better employment opportunities.

"On July 9, Singh called Yogesh to Moolchand along with his CV for a job. Thereafter, they both went to Dwarka Sector 16, where Yogesh purchased a pizza from a mall. They also had beer and then went towards a lonely place at Sector 14, Dwarka. When they found a secluded spot, Singh stopped his car," said the DCP.

There was a grudge held by Shashank Singh over Yogesh's demand for sexual favors, which made him very annoyed. He then took out his pistol - purchased from a friend in Bihar to impress the people during parties - and shot him dead. Afterward, he packed Yogesh's body in a suitcase and dumped it in the drain. He cleaned his car and discarded the blood-stained car sheets and other articles in the Yamuna river.

"On July 12, he also dumped his pistol in the Yamuna river. Subsequently, he purchased a fake SIM card and made ransom calls to the deceased Yogesh's family to mislead the police investigation,” said the DCP.

