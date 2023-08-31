Delhi: Man killed in road-rage incident; 3 held

New Delhi, Aug 31 Three persons have been arrested here on charges of fatally assaulting a person in a road-rage episode after the latter had inquired about the reason behind their altercation with a taxi driver, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at IP Estate in central Delhi, a police officer said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Satender Chauhan (42) and Taresh Shaliwan (44), residents of Ghaziabad, and Ravi Goswami (20), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Chauhan, who was found previously involved in one murder case in 2017, runs a 'Nasha Mukti Kendra' in Ghaziabad while Goswami and Shaliwan are drug addicts and reside in the Nasha Mukti Kendra.

On Tuesday, the police received information from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, about the admission of Krishna.

"Acting swiftly, the police team arrived at the hospital, where one Kanhaiya recounted the events to them. Kanhaiya informed the police that on Monday night around 11.45 p.m., he, along with his friends Krishna and Sahil, was riding Sahil's Scooty.

As they approached MG Marg, they came across a Scorpio car and an Ola cab parked on the left side of the road," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain.

Three individuals were engaged in a heated argument near these vehicles.

Upon witnessing the altercation, they brought their Scooty to a halt and inquired about the cause of the dispute.

Unexpectedly, the individuals near the Scorpio started verbally abusing them without any apparent reason. That escalated into a heated exchange of words during which one of the individuals from the Scorpio car fetched a knife and handed it to his associate.

Krishna was attacked with the knife which caused a deep injury to his neck.

