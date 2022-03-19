Delhi: Man knifed to death, minor among 5 held

New Delhi, March 19 Delhi Police have apprehended five people, including a minor, for allegedly stabbing a person to death in west Delhi following a heated argument between them, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shiva, a resident of Naraina, Delhi. DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said that the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Friday at a paan shop near PVR Naraina.

"The victim's car had hit a man among the accused which led to a quarrel between them. As the argument further escalated, five people knifed victim Shiva to death," the DCP told .

The senior official informed that all the five accused have been apprehended. "Further investigation is underway," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor