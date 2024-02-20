Delhi man murders friend after drunken spat, dumps body in sewer

New Delhi, Feb 20 The body of a man, reported missing a day back, was found, bearing severe injuries, in a drain in Mangolpuri area on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

Police also said that they have apprehended the accused identified as Kishan Gupta a.k.a Bablu, (20), who hit Pawan with a bottle and boulders after an argument when they were drinking liquor, leading to his death.

After killing Pawan, Gupta wrapped the body in blankets and put it in a sewer hole, the official said.

A police official said that on Monday, a complaint was received regarding the disappearance of Pawan at Raj Park police station.

"On Tuesday, information was also received regarding an unknown body of a man lying in the drain behind Agarwal Sweets, T Block, Mangolpuri following which a police team rushed to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

"The dead body was identified as of Pawan, who was missing since Monday. Hence a case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he said.

"Briefly, Kishan, Pawan and two others were sitting together in the early hours of Monday and having liquor. Suddenly, they got into an argument, in the ensuing struggle, Kishan hit Pawan with a bottle and some boulders leading to Pawan's death," the DCP added.

“Later, he wrapped the body in blankets and put it in a sewer. Further investigation is in progress," the official added.

