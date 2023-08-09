Delhi: Man nabbed for making extortion calls posing as Neeraj Bawana

New Delhi, Aug 9 Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man -- along with his two associates -- for allegedly making extortion calls to his employer by posing as gangster Neeraj Bawana, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aarush Kashyap, Krishan Murari (22) and Vikram (22).

Their intent was to extort money from the victims and utilise it to relocate to Nepal, where they planned to establish a business.

As per the police, a complaint regarding extortion was lodged by Nikunj, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, who mentioned receiving a call demanding protection money.

The caller warned of dire consequences if the payment was not made.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra Singh said: "The caller resorted to threats through text messages as well when the complainant ignored the calls. An FIR was promptly registered at Rani Bagh police station."

The caller demanded Rs 80 lakh as protection money, accompanying the demand with threats.

Subsequent investigations led the police to apprehend Murari, Vikram, and Kashyap.

Two mobile phones and SIM cards utilised for making the extortion calls were seized from them.

Elaborating on the background, it was revealed that Kashyap had worked at the complainant's factory for a span of four years, holding various responsibilities and developing a close rapport with the owner.

The trio, Kashyap, Murari, and Vikram, schemed the extortion plan meticulously, the police said.

